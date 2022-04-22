Bane supplied 26 points (8-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 victory over the Timberwolves.

The second-year guard paced the Grizzlies in scoring on a night in which they overcame a 26-point deficit to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Bane is coming off a breakout regular season and hasn't slowed down in the postseason, averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 boards, 3.7 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over three games against Minnesota.