Bane posted 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes in Friday's 124-116 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Bane has been the Grizzlies' standout performer in the preseason, and he delivered an impressive outing to show he's ready for the regular season. This is a positive development for both the Grizzlies and fantasy managers who drafted Bane in their leagues, as he will have an increased responsibility on offense while Ja Morant is suspended.