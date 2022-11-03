Bane closed with 29 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bane returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury and shot an efficient 5-for-8 from three-point range but made only two of eight attempts from inside the arc. The guard also teased a double-double with eight boards and chipped in five assists. Bane has knocked down multiple triples in each of his seven contests this season and ranks fourth in the league with 30 converted three-pointers overall.