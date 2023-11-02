Bane accumulated 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz.

It's unclear who will get the short end of the stick when Ja Morant returns, but it's more likely that Marcus Smart will find himself on the bench, while Bane will retain his role. It took some time for Morant and Bane to gel last season, but they lasted most of the year as companions in the backcourt when Morant was healthy. Bane is aptly propping up the backcourt so far, with averages of 24.6 points and 5.2 assists through five games.