Bane provided 32 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 overtime victory over the Spurs.

Bane finished with his second-highest scoring outing of the season, leading Memphis in scoring with a team-high five threes. Wednesday's outing was the first of the season where Bane has recorded at least 30 points, five assists and five rebounds this year.