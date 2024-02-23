The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Bane is progressing well and was recently re-evaluated, and he's expected to return to play within the next 3-to-5 weeks.

Bane hasn't played since suffering a Grade 3 left ankle sprain Jan. 12, and though some reports in recent weeks offered hope that he might be back shortly before the All-Star break, he'll end up missing more than two months with the injury. A multi-month recovery timeline isn't out of the ordinary for a Grade 3 sprain, and considering that the 20-36 Grizzlies aren't shaping up as playoff contenders, they're unlikely to take any chances with a prized asset like Bane until the team is confident that he's 100 percent healthy. If Bane is out until the latter half of March or early April as expected, fantasy managers in redraft leagues with no or limited injured reserve spots likely can't justify holding him. With Ja Morant (shoulder) out for the season and with Bane and Marcus Smart (finger) likely out for several more weeks, the Grizzlies will turn to Jaren Jackson (quadricep), Vince Williams, Luke Kennard, Jordan Goodwin and Santi Aldama to serve as their primary playmakers on offense.