Bane is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Warriors due to a sore lower back.

The hope is that Bane's addition to the injury report is simply precautionary, but his status will be worth monitoring closely over the next 24 hours. The second-year guard had easily his worst game of the postseason thus far in Game 1, finishing with just nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes of action.