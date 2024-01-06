Bane accumulated 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 127-113 win over the Lakers.

Bane continues to show up nightly with excellent stat lines, December was a stellar month for Bane, who averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 14 contests. He's doing equally well to begin 2024, and his 13 dimes marked Bane's highest assist total of the season.