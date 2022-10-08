Bane finished with 17 points (5-11 Fg, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to Miami.

Bane was far from spectacular during the loss but still did enough to provide confidence to those hoping to roster him this season. After a breakout campaign in 2021-22, Bane's draft position has been open for debate thus far this preseason. While he is almost certainly not going to take any major leaps forward, his floor is safe enough to warrant a pick in the middle rounds of drafts.