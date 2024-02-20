Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said Friday that Bane (ankle) is progressing through the initial stages of his rehab and will be re-evaluated at some point after the All-Star break, Michael Wallace of the team's official site reports. "We'll be smart," Kleiman said when asked if Bane could return at some point this season. "We're going to make sure [Bane and Marcus Smart] are in position to be fully healthy [before playing]."

Bane hasn't played since Jan. 12, when he sustained what was reported as a Grade 3 left ankle sprain in the Grizzlies' loss to the Clippers. Though a Grade 3 sprain typically entails a multi-month recovery and often requires surgery, Bane seems to be coming along far more rapidly in his rehab process than initially anticipated. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed earlier this month that Bane was able to resume individual work in practice, and a formal update regarding when the fourth-year guard might be ready to mix into drills with his healthy teammates could come shortly after he's re-evaluated. At this stage, however, Bane remains without a formal timeline for a return to game action, though Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal relays that Bane is closer to playing than Smart, who has been out since Jan. 9 with a right ring finger central slip tear. Given that the 20-36 Grizzlies aren't shaping up as playoff contenders, the team likely won't look to rush Bane back until they're confident he's 100 percent healthy. Fantasy managers should expect Bane to miss the Grizzlies' remaining three games of February, at a minimum.