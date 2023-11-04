Bane recorded 33 points (13-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks across 45 minutes during Friday's 115-113 overtime loss to Portland.

The losses continue to pile up for the 0-6 Grizzlies despite a spectacular run of games from Bane, who is averaging 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 blocks over the first six games. The blocks production Bane offered Friday isn't anything to rely upon going forward, but he should continue to fill out the stat sheet in every other category while serving as the Grizzlies' lead option on offense in the absence of Ja Morant (suspension).