Bane didn't play the final three minutes of Sunday's 132-119 win over the Bucks due to an apparent ankle injury, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Memphis never provided a formal update on Bane's status, but the fact that he exited the game when the Grizzlies were clinging to a five-point lead and didn't return make his status worth monitoring heading into Monday's game against the Spurs. Before departing, Bane put up 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes.