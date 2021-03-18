Bane will come off the bench Wednesday versus the Heat, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The 22-year-old started the past seven games but will shift to the bench after putting up zero points (0-3 3Pt) one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes Monday at Phoenix. Bane should still be involved off the bench while Grayson Allen joins the starting five.
