Bane will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bane made his return Friday following a seven-game absence due to an oblique injury, but he operated off the bench, recording 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during a loss to Golden State. Santi Aldama will shift to the bench as a corresponding move.

