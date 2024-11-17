Bane will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Bane made his return Friday following a seven-game absence due to an oblique injury, but he operated off the bench, recording 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during a loss to Golden State. Santi Aldama will shift to the bench as a corresponding move.
