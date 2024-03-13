Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that Bane (ankle) is nearing a return to action, Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bane has been out of the lineup since Jan. 12, and the Grizzlies have taken a very cautious approach with his rehab given their place in the standings. "Bane's working really hard, so I envision in a couple games here, he's back in the lineup," Jenkins said. The Grizzlies announced on Feb. 22 that Bane would be back in three-to-five weeks, so Jenkins' comments indicate that he would be back closer to the front end of that projected timetable. For now, fantasy managers can consider Bane as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.