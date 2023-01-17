Bane accumulated 28 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 136-106 win over the Suns.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies in scoring, but Bane was extremely efficient since he only missed two shots from the field en route to his best scoring output since Nov. 9, when he recorded 32 points in a win over the Spurs on Nov. 9. Bane is averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field across six games in January.