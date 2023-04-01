Bane finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 108-94 victory over the Clippers.

Bane returned to action following a one-game absence due to rest and a nagging foot injury, but he looked impressive here and came up one assist short of recording what would've been his first double-double since Jan. 4. Bane has been on a tear of late and has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five appearances, averaging 24.6 points while shooting 54.3 percent from the field in that span.

More News