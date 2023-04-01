Bane finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 108-94 victory over the Clippers.

Bane returned to action following a one-game absence due to rest and a nagging foot injury, but he looked impressive here and came up one assist short of recording what would've been his first double-double since Jan. 4. Bane has been on a tear of late and has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five appearances, averaging 24.6 points while shooting 54.3 percent from the field in that span.