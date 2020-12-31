Bane scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in a 126-107 loss to Boston on Wednesday.

Bane did the bulk of his damage in the fourth, scoring nine points in the closing quarter as the game was already out of reach for Memphis The rookie showed promise as a bench guard in the preseason, averaging 9.3 points in 20.8 minutes per game in four showings. But with Ja Morant set to miss some time with an ankle injury, along with guard Grayson Allen going down Wednesday, Bane wil see more action than anticipated at the start of the season.