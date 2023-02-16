Bane finished Wednesday's 117-111 win over the Jazz with 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

With Ja Morant (20 points on 8-for-26 shooting from the field) enduring a rough night, Bane and Jaren Jackson (26 points) picked up the slack and helped lead Memphis to the win column. The stat line was one that is becoming fairly standard for the third-year wing, who heads into the All-Star break with season-long averages of 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.0 triples and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per contest.