Bane isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets.

Bane was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Kings while resting a right big toe injury, which cost him over a month of action earlier in the year. However, the third-year wing will be back in the mix Wednesday following his one-game absence. Before resting Sunday, Bane had averaged 14.8 points on 32.9 percent shooting over his previous five appearances, so fantasy managers should be hopeful the night off will help him break out of his shooting slump.