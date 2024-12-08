Bane (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Bane will miss his first game since Nov. 13 due to left toe soreness. The 26-year-old will join Ja Morant (back) on the sideline, meaning the Grizzlies will likely take an extended look at Scotty Pippen, John Konchar and Jaylen Wells. Bane's next chance to play will come Friday against the Nets.
