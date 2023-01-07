Bane (toe) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

After a one-game absence for right toe injury management, Bane will return. Since initially returning from the injury, he's averaged 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.3 minutes across six games. He's shot just 36.0 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from deep during this stretch.