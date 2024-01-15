The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Bane has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Bane suffered his ankle injury in the third quarter of Friday's loss to the Clippers and is facing a multi-week absence. Bane was in the midst of one of the best years of his career, averaging 24.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game over 37 appearances. Vince Williams, Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are candidates to see increased playing time while Bane is out.