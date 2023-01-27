Bane (knee) is out Friday against the Timberwolves.

Bane will miss his first game since Jan. 5, and it comes at an unfortunate time. He's been on a heater over his past 10 contests, averaging 21.6 points on 50/51/83 shooting, 5.2 boards, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals. In his absence, with John Konchar (concussion) also out, more minutes could be in store for Ziaire Williams, David Roddy and Tyus Jones.