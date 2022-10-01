Bane (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's preseason game against the Bucks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Bane is not expected to miss any regular season action, despite being out tonight. This is likely just a case of the Grizzlies resting their starters in certain preseason games.
