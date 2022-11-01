Bane (ankle) will miss Monday's contest against the Jazz, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
The TCU product will officially miss his first game of the season as he tends to an ankle injury. John Konchar and David Roddy both emerge as candidates to receive additional opportunities. Bane's next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Continues scoring barrage•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Goes off for 38 points•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Shooting woes surface again•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Drops 33 points in loss•