Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that Bane (toe) is no longer in a walking boot and has resumed doing light work with the team's staff, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Bane seems to be making progress from the Grade 2 right big toe sprain he suffered Nov. 11, but since he has yet to advance to any full-contact, full-court work in practice, he's likely at least a week or more away from returning to the Memphis lineup. Dillon Brooks should continue to enjoy a heightened role as a scorer on the wing alongside point guard Ja Morant while Bane remains out. Bane's ongoing absence will also leave more minutes available for John Konchar, who profiles as more of an all-around fantasy contributor than Brooks, who brings most of his value in the points and three-pointers categories.