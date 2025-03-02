Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bane (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Bane and Ja Morant (shoulder) have both been downgraded to out for the second half of this back-to-back set, but Luke Kennard (back) will be available. Bane should return to action Monday versus Atlanta, while Kennard, Jaylen Wells and Scotty Pippen handle increased roles Saturday.

More News