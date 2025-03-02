Bane (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Bane and Ja Morant (shoulder) have both been downgraded to out for the second half of this back-to-back set, but Luke Kennard (back) will be available. Bane should return to action Monday versus Atlanta, while Kennard, Jaylen Wells and Scotty Pippen handle increased roles Saturday.
