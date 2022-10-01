Bane (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's preseason game against the Bucks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Bane is not expected to miss any regular-season action, despite being out Saturday. This is likely just a case of the Grizzlies resting their starters in certain preseason games.
