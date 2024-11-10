Bane (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Bane was deemed week-to-week in early November and there haven't been any signs of progression in his recovery, so it's uncertain when the forward will be able to return. Bane's next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Wednesday, and Santi Aldama is expected to remain in the lineup while Bane is sidelined.
