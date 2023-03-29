Bane (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Bane will be joining Jaren Jackson (calf), Tyus Jones (foot) and John Konchar (hip) on the sidelines for Wednesday's game, which should result in some extended minutes for Luke Kennard and David Roddy. Bane's next chance to play will come in a rematch with the Clippers on Friday.