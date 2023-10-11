Bane finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 108-102 preseason win over the Bucks.

Bane led the way for the Grizzlies and was one of five players who scored in double digits here. Given Ja Morant will miss the first 25 games of the 2023-24 regular season due to a suspension, Bane is expected to have a massive role on offense during the first weeks of the season, and that should translate to improved numbers, at least in that span. He averaged a career-best 21.5 points per game in 2022-23.