Bane recorded 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 133-100 loss to Sacramento.

Memphis played without Ja Morant (hamstring) on Monday, making Bane the team's primary offensive weapon. It was somewhat surprising then that Bane took only 13 shots -- below his season average of 16.4 -- but he was efficient with his attempts, making nine buckets and going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. The third-year guard is averaging a career-best 21.7 points per game on the campaign and has scored over 20 points in five of his past six contests.