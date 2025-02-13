Bane recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 loss to the Clippers.

With Ja Morant (knee) on the sidelines, Bane propped up the backcourt with a 16-point flourish in the first quarter before cooling off later in the game. The standout swingman has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive contests.