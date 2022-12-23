Bane (toe) participated in Friday's shootaround, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Bane remains questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, but it's encouraging that he was able to take part in the Grizzlies' morning shootaround. Memphis announced in early December that Bane was expected to miss 3-to-4 more weeks, so if he's able to suit up Friday, he will beat the early end of his recovery timetable by approximately a week. Since he hasn't played since Nov. 11, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction if he's cleared to play against Phoenix.