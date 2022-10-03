Bane said he plans to play in Monday's preseason game against the Magic, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Bane was sidelined for Saturday's exhibition game against the Bucks, along with the majority of the Grizzlies' starters, but he'll make his preseason debut Monday. It's unclear how many minutes he'll play, but he's expected to be full go for the regular season.
