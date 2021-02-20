Bane (personal) played 25 minutes and compiled 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist Friday in the Grizzlies' 109-95 win over the Pistons.

Before missing the Grizzlies' most recent four games to tend to a personal matter, Bane had drawn two straight starts, logging 26 minutes in both of those outings. While his playing time was similar in his return to action Friday, Bane moved to the bench while Grayson Allen maintained his spot in the starting five. Allen endured a rough night from the field (six points on 2-for-8 shooting), so it wouldn't be surprising if Bane re-entered the starting five for the second half of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set Saturday versus Phoenix.