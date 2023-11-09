Bane closed with 15 points (4-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Heat.

Bane saw the end of his five-game streak with at least 20 points after another abysmal shooting display, but even after missing 12 of his 16 shots, he still posted a decent stat line across the board. Bane is operating as Memphis' primary offensive weapon in the early stages of the season, and even though the team has been struggling, the numbers back him up. Through eight contests, Bane is averaging 25.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.