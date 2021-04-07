Bane scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Heat.

The rookie continues to show flashes of his upside, scoring in double digits five times in the last 10 games and leading the Grizzlies' second unit in scoring Tuesday. Over that stretch, Bane is averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.7 steals in 22.7 minutes, numbers that won't be on the radar in most re-draft formats but which give him value in dynasty leagues.