Bane supplied 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-118 loss to the Warriors.

The fifth-year guard was expected to be on a minutes restriction in his first game action since Oct, 30, but Bane seemed pretty close to fully recovered from his oblique strain and ended up playing most of the fourth quarter as the Grizzlies tried to mount a late comeback. He could rejoin the starting five, and take on his usual workload, as soon as Sunday's home clash with the Nuggets.