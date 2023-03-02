Bane provided 30 points (12-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 win over the Rockets.

Bane was lights out en route to his first 30-point game since Nov. 9 and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, falling one short of his second double-double of the campaign. Since the start of February (11 appearances), the third-year shooting guard has averaged 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.9 minutes per game. During that stretch, he's shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from deep.