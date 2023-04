Bane had 30 points (12-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over Portland.

Bane led all scorers with 30 points and notched his eighth 30-plus-point game of the season. Over his past seven contests, the third-year shooting guard has averaged 24.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.1 minutes per game with 55/46/88 shooting splits during that stretch.