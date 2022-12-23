Bane (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against Phoenix.

Bane was slated to miss 3-to-4 more weeks on Dec. 7, putting his potential return Friday on at the early end of the timetable. Although his questionable status is certainly encouraging, Bane should be expected to be under heavy restrictions once he steps onto the court considering the nature of the injury and his nearly six-week absence. His return would hamper the opportunities of Dillon Brooks, John Konchar, David Roddy and Ziaire Williams.