The Grizzlies assigned Bane (ankle) to the G League's Memphis Hustle to participate in practice Wednesday.
Bane will be recalled immediately after the session, but he's expected to miss his 29th straight game Wednesday against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain. However, the 25-year-old guard's participation in practice is a good sign that he's nearing a return, as is the fact that the Grizzlies are listing him as doubtful for Wednesday's contest rather than out.
