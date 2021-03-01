Bane amassed 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 133-84 victory over the Rockets.

Bane moved into the starting lineup with Grayson Allen (concussion) ruled out. He certainly made the most of his opportunity and helped lead the Grizzlies to their biggest win of the season. Bane has proved the ability to be a fantasy contributor when he is afforded significant playing time and there is certainly a case to be made for him sticking with the opening five. However, that seems unlikely at this point and so his value is almost certainly going to be short-lived.