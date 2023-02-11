Bane closed Friday's 128-107 win over Minnesota with 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 32 minutes.

Bane reached the 20-point mark for the third time in five games since returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, but given how good he's been all season long, that should be the standard for him right now. The shooting guard is averaging 21.3 points per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field since the start of January.