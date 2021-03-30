Bane posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block through 28 minutes in the 120-110 win against Houston on Monday.

Bane has seen a dramatic drop in his production since he reverted back to a bench role. Over the last eight games, he has only scored in double figures twice and averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.2 minutes. On the whole, the rookie has been a pleasant surprise, but he's not worth rostering in standards leagues right now.