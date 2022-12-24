Bane racked up 17 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 125-100 victory over the Suns.

Bane missed Memphis' 17 games prior to Friday while recovering from a sprained toe, so it's not a big surprise that he struggled to find his shot in his return. However, he still finished third on the team with 17 points thanks in part to a perfect 7-for-7 mark from the charity stripe. Bane played a modest 24 minutes, though it's worth noting that no Grizzlies player logged more than 28 minutes in the blowout win. Bane will likely work his way closer to his season average of 32.8 minutes per contest as he puts the toe injury further behind him.