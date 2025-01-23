Bane finished with 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 victory over Charlotte.

Bane has surpassed the 20-point plateau in six games in a row, and the former TCU standout continues to play at a high level as one of the Grizzlies' primary offensive weapons. He's averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during that prolific six-game stretch.