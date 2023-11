Bane is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to a left foot sprain.

This update comes from the official injury report, so we don't have many specifics yet. But given the questionable tag, this is likely a day-to-day issue. If Bane is unable to play Friday, the Grizzlies would likely use a committee approach to soak up his minutes with guys like Jacob Gilyard, John Konchar and Ziaire Williams potentially getting a bump in fantasy value.